Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 78,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR opened at $80.89 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $81.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

