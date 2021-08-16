Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 95 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,416,000 after purchasing an additional 81,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after purchasing an additional 943,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total value of $18,464,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total value of $1,189,347.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,961 shares of company stock valued at $63,659,714 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price objective (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $364.94 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $216.23 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $373.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

