Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 15.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital comprises approximately 0.7% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 70,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $1,008,053.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,648,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,428,909.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $862,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,497,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,357,112.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 952,870 shares of company stock valued at $13,904,632. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 80.18% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

