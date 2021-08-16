Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.430-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $136.10 million-$136.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.80 million.
Several analysts have weighed in on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.40.
Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $22.59 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $693.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18.
About Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
