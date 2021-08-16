Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.430-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $136.10 million-$136.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.80 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.40.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $22.59 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $693.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.