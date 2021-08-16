Brokerages Set Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Target Price at $29.45

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN opened at $28.01 on Friday. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.81.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 681,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 88,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,512 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,723 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.