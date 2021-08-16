Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALSMY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Redburn Partners raised Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Get Alstom alerts:

OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $4.14 on Friday. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0297 per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Alstom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.