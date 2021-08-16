Landbox (LAND) Price Down 13% This Week

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Landbox has a total market cap of $723,334.56 and $502,425.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00137320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00157661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,422.03 or 1.00300604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.79 or 0.00919617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,275.89 or 0.06928709 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

