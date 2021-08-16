WOM Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $459,466.00 (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 2% against the US dollar. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $11.93 million and $459,466.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00063521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00017121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.53 or 0.00929626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00110719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046986 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

