Private Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $319,000 Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,587,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,609,000 after purchasing an additional 52,512 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 31.5% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 942,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,787,000 after buying an additional 225,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Nutrien by 567.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $63.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $65.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.79.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

