Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Altice USA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,069,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,512,000 after buying an additional 853,487 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,467,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,303 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in Altice USA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,891,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 4,020,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,786,000 after purchasing an additional 78,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $92,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,389,000 shares of company stock worth $88,854,940. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $28.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.10. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $38.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.16.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.21.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

