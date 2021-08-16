50,048 Shares in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Purchased by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,395,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,350,000 after buying an additional 535,049 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth $119,694,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth $21,962,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 788,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,761,000 after buying an additional 346,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,366,000 after buying an additional 60,692 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $29.85 on Monday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $32.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

