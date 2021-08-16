New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Given New $11.50 Price Target at B. Riley

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE:NYC opened at $11.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78. New York City REIT has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in New York City REIT by 324.5% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in New York City REIT by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York City REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York City REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in New York City REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

