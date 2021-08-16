New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Given New $11.50 Price Target at B. Riley

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.20% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.
NYSE:NYC opened at $11.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78. New York City REIT has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $30.00.
New York City REIT Company Profile
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
