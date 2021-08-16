Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX)

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 118.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Stryve Foods stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. Stryve Foods has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $30.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of -0.01.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

