Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Declines By 58.1%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 32.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 37.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period.

FEX opened at $88.98 on Monday. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $89.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.17.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

