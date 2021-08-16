iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the second quarter worth about $310,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter worth about $489,000.

NASDAQ EEMA opened at $86.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12-month low of $71.49 and a 12-month high of $100.35.

