Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 322,800 shares, an increase of 211.9% from the July 15th total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $142.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.82. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $110.69 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.92.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.25%. Analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Elbit Systems by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,143,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,229,000 after buying an additional 1,053,172 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth about $111,034,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Elbit Systems by 141.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 344,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,232,000 after buying an additional 201,934 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth about $17,788,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Elbit Systems by 152.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after buying an additional 54,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

