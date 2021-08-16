Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.540-$0.540 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.43 billion-$21.43 billion.

Toray Industries stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. Toray Industries has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toray Industries will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toray Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toray Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

