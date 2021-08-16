Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

TELNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.51. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

