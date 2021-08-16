$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.60. Carriage Services posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.29 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

NYSE CSV opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.83. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $39.92. The company has a market cap of $692.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

In related news, insider Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,190.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $229,941.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $189,658.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $149,710 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Carriage Services by 8,605.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carriage Services by 102.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Carriage Services by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 7.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

