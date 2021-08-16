Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Receives $196.27 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.27.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE CCI opened at $194.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787,088 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,394 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 33.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,369,000 after buying an additional 1,320,474 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 485.8% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,731,000 after buying an additional 1,029,729 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,999,000 after buying an additional 571,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

