Analysts Set TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) PT at C$20.67

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNW shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$20.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$15.50 and a 1-year high of C$24.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is presently 184.31%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

