Analysts Set TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) PT at C$20.67

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.67.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNW shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.
TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$20.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$15.50 and a 1-year high of C$24.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.59.
About TransAlta Renewables
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
