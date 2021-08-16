Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 24,472 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 352,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,472 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $9,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 25.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,067,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,836,000 after acquiring an additional 422,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter worth about $4,299,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 167.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 318,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 199,698 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 8.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,779,000 after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 20.3% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 363,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 61,465 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $24.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.33. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Ituran Location and Control Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

