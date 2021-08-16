Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,427,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,030,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $416.08 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.18 and a 12-month high of $417.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $401.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

