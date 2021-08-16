Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 17,074 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,074 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $16,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RETA. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $39,880,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $26,068,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $25,074,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $24,820,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $11,462,000. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RETA shares. Barclays started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $106.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.56. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $186.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.06.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $226,875.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,501. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998 in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

