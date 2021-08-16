Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 242,087 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 13.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,571,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,087 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of Century Casinos worth $21,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Century Casinos by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Shares of Century Casinos stock opened at $13.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.69 million, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 3.15. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.61%. Equities analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNTY. TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

In related news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.