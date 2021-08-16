Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $2.04 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 544.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,827 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 1.0% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 6.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 5,779.5% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,550,000 after buying an additional 143,793 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in FedEx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $277.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.94. The stock has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $201.86 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

