LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,947 shares during the period. LCI Industries makes up 1.8% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $50,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $14,565,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

LCII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $146.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.62. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $101.69 and a 12-month high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

