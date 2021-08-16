Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives $125.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.33.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 11.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Copart by 0.4% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Copart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Copart by 1.7% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $141.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Copart has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $149.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Copart will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

