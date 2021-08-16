Brokerages Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) PT at $23.10

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.10.

MAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,863,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,465,000 after purchasing an additional 516,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,157,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,735,000 after buying an additional 480,572 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 17,731,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,107 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 15,620,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,966,000 after acquiring an additional 310,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Mattel by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,781 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94. Mattel has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

