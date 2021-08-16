Nyerium (NYEX) Achieves Market Cap of $32,002.18

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 106.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyerium has a market capitalization of $32,002.18 and $1.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nyerium has traded up 107.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

Nyerium (CRYPTO:NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,640,515 coins and its circulating supply is 33,755,887 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Buying and Selling Nyerium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

