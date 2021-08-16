Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $138,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 61.5% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,612,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,513,000 after buying an additional 2,137,188 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $285,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 18.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 137,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 21,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 7,343,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,307,000 after buying an additional 48,542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $5.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.24. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%.

In other Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund news, Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $32,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

