SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Bought by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Bank ETF accounts for 0.9% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $52.30 on Monday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $56.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

