J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) is Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s Largest Position

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 761,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187,787 shares during the period. J2 Global accounts for 3.7% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.69% of J2 Global worth $104,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCOM. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 10.2% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,891 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in J2 Global by 1,254.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 212,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,212,000 after purchasing an additional 196,700 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in J2 Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 731,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,567,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter.

Get J2 Global alerts:

In related news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

Shares of JCOM opened at $133.97 on Monday. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.90.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.