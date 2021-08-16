SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.2% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $20,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG opened at $88.86 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.21 and a 12 month high of $90.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.84.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

