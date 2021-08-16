Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Boosts Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of PSEC opened at $8.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

