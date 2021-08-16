Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases 1,085 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 115.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in SEA were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 130.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,814 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $367,557,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 64.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $707,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,602 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in SEA by 60,382.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,167,916 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $260,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in SEA by 8.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,603,704 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,143,835,000 after purchasing an additional 733,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.27.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $306.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $124.39 and a 1 year high of $315.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.38. The company has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a PE ratio of -85.43 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

