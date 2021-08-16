Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 40.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $200.58 on Monday. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

