Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 522 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Nwam LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $218.57 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.65 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.88. The company has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

