Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Stock Holdings Increased by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.6% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.5% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

VGLT stock opened at $90.14 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.32 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

