RHS Financial LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD opened at $81.73 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $82.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.98.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.