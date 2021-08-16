iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after purchasing an additional 173,050 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth CMT grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $77.09 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.70.

