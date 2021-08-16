Round Table Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Round Table Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $28.19 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.51. The company has a market cap of $201.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

