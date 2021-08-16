Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 368 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after acquiring an additional 489,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Equinix by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,734,000 after acquiring an additional 305,804 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Equinix by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,405,000 after acquiring an additional 237,452 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,910,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 397,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,194,000 after acquiring an additional 184,523 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,757 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,492 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.28.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $814.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $845.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $816.41.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

