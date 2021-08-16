Slow Capital Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 108,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $39.39 on Monday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

