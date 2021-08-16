RHS Financial LLC Sells 6,939 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

RHS Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 19.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,939 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDLV. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 443,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 315,759 shares during the last quarter. JD Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,323,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 59,184 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 192,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 52,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000.

NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $32.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $32.31.

