RHS Financial LLC Has $402,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

RHS Financial LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,918,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,883 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,671,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536,209 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 68.2% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,501,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,318 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15,145.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,107,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,044 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $192,341,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $42.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.79. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

