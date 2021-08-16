Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives $39.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research firms have commented on BZUN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Baozun alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 65.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Baozun by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,419,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Baozun by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 359,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 74,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,409,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Baozun by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. Baozun has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Baozun will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.