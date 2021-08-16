Uniswap (UNI) Trading Up 10% This Week

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for $31.04 or 0.00065324 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $18.23 billion and approximately $507.64 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000688 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,428,882 coins. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

