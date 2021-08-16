Enerflex Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$7.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.96. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$4.51 and a 1 year high of C$9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$693.27 million and a PE ratio of 13.98.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.96.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

