Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315,369 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,367,000 after buying an additional 147,947 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 6.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,827,000 after buying an additional 391,059 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 25.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,493 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in Prologis by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 4,052,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,605,000 after acquiring an additional 406,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE PLD opened at $131.98 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $132.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.79.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.